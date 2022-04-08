Some in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. still being told to drink bottled water

Water pours out of a tap in CBC Nunavut's kitchen in Iqaluit on March 1, 2022. In Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., people in some homes and buildings are still being told not to drink delivered water. (Steve Silva/CBC - image credit)

Some people in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T are still being told not to drink the water that comes out of their taps — until a water sample for each affected home or building shows it is safe to drink.

The entire community was advised, on March 23, not to drink delivered water because it smelled of fuel and had an oily sheen. Since then, Jeremy Bird, a spokesperson for the territory's department of health, told CBC News the community had been cleared to distribute water using an alternative water truck two days later.

Bird also said no fuel had been detected in water samples that were taken on March 25.

The advisory, which comes from the territory's chief environmental health officer, now appears to only apply to "affected buildings and homes." An update on Friday, however, does not specify which homes and buildings should be using bottled water instead.

The health and social services department said Friday that a contractor had been cleaning water tanks and plumbing in affected buildings. If individuals continue to smell fuel in the water they should contact the community government and additional flushing of their pipes might be needed.

The advisory will only lift at each home or building after cleaning is done and after a water sample shows there is no fuel in the water, said the department. Buildings will be prioritized for samples "based on risk" because they can't be processed all at the same time.

The department also says the hamlet will be responsible for telling people when they can drink their water again.