Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sunil Gavaskar On His 72nd Birthday, Reveals Precious Advice From Former Indian Skipper (See Video)
Sachin Tendulkar extended greetings to Sunil Gavaskar on his 72nd Birthday. Watch the video below.
Happy Birthday Gavaskar Sir.
Wishing you a year full of good health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/LMyzkbOrDT
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2021
