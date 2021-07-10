Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sunil Gavaskar On His 72nd Birthday, Reveals Precious Advice From Former Indian Skipper (See Video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Team Latestly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sachin Tendulkar extended greetings to Sunil Gavaskar on his 72nd Birthday. Watch the video below.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Revisiting India’s 2007 T20 World Cup Title Win Under 'Captain Cool'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories