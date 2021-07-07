Sachin Tendulkar Wishes MS Dhoni on His Birthday, Calls Him ‘Colleague, Captain & Friend’

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of the two and captioned it, "A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health."

See Sachin's tweet

A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health. pic.twitter.com/uyeqtBm7UW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2021

