Sachin Pilot vs Gehlot Govt: Supreme Court Declines Stay on Release of Rajasthan HC Verdict Tomorrow

Jaipur, July 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put stay on the Rajasthan High Court's verdict on the plea filed by former state deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs. The judgment will be pronounced by the HC tomorrow, whereas, the apex court will continue the hearing on Speaker's petition on Monday.

Also Read | Sanjivini Credit Cooperative Society Scam: Jaipur Court Directs SOG to Probe Role of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and His Associates in Rs 884 Crore Corruption Case

The High Court bench led by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty had concluded the hearings on Tuesday in the plea challenging the the disqualification notice issued by Speaker CP Joshi to the dissident Congress MLAs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If the court strikes down the notice issued to them, Pilot and his aides would be allowed to attend the assembly proceedings.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Rajasthan Royals Share Throwback Video of Captain Steve Smith Smashing Sixes During Net Session; Fans React

For the Congress camp, the non-disqualification of Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs may trigger a blow as they are expected to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in case of a floor test.

By disqualifying them, the party was hopeful of reducing the Assembly's effective strength, thereby allowing the incumbent government to remain in power.

SC Declines to Stay Rajasthan HC Verdict

A Bench of Justice Arun Mishra refuses the request of Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to stay the Rajasthan High Court proceedings on Sachin Pilot and MLAs petition against disqualification notice. https://t.co/gO7p0C6rlp — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2020





During the course of hearing in top court on Thursday, senior Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal was asked by Justice Arun Mishra where the intra-party action against Pilot would not amount to suppression dissent.

Story continues

"Assume a leader has lost the faith of persons. While remaining in party they cannot be disqualified. Then this will become a tool and no one can raise their voice. The voice of dissent in a democracy cannot be suppressed like this," Justice Mishra was reported as saying.

Speaker Joshi had issued the disqualification notices to the rebel legislators including Pilot after they failed to show up at two consecutive legislative party meetings called by Congress in the past week. Advocate Harish Salve, while defending the Pilot camp in Rajasthan HC, had claimed that the issuance of whip is not effective when the assembly is not in session.

Pilot and his supporters have constantly denied the charge of being involved in anti-party activities. According to ex-deputy CM, he had only attempted to change the state leadership and not topple the government.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, claimed to have gathered evidence which suggest that Pilot was hobnobbing with the BJP for past six months in bid to bring down the state government. He also released audio intercepts with purported voices of rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, businessman Sanjay Jain and Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat to support the allegations of horse-trading.