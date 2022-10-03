Sacheen Littlefeather: Native American activist and actor who refused Oscar for Brando dies

Paul Glynn - Entertainment reporter
·5 min read
Sacheen Littlefeather
Sacheen Littlefeather was an actress and activist for Native Americans

Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando's Oscar for The Godfather on his behalf in 1973, has died aged 75.

The actress, who had breast cancer, died on Sunday, the Academy announced.

Her death comes two weeks after the organisation honoured her at a ceremony in Los Angeles, publicly apologising for her treatment at the Oscars.

Littlefeather, of Apache and Yaqui heritage, was booed while speaking on stage at the event 50 years ago.

Dressed in full Apache attire during the first Oscars to be televised around the world, the Californian, born Maria Cruz, explained on Brando's behalf that he would not accept his best actor gong for the mafia movie in order to protest against the treatment of Native Americans by the film industry and to bring attention to the Wounded Knee protests.

In 1973, several hundred locals, together with radical activists from the American Indian Movement (AIM), poured into the nearby village of Wounded Knee in South Dakota to protest government abuse.

The protest resulted in a violent stand-off with federal agents that went on for 71 days.

'Speak the truth'

"I went up there, like a proud Indian woman with dignity, with courage, with grace, and with humility," she remembered at the recent event.

"I knew that I had to speak the truth. Some people may accept it. And some people may not."

Sacheen Littlefeather refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf in 1973
Littlefeather pictured refusing Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 ceremony

Screen Actors Guild member Littlefeather struggled to get work in the industry afterwards but said it was "never too late for an apology... it's never too late for forgiveness."

At the gala event at the Academy last month, Littlefeather appeared on stage in a wheelchair, laughing and entertaining the crowd, which included many Native and indigenous people working in the film industry.

"I didn't represent myself. I was representing all indigenous forces out there. All indigenous people. Because we have never been heard in that way before," she told the BBC when asked about her speech at the Oscars nearly 50 years ago.

The Apache actress and activist said she faced decades of harassment for making that speech.

"Somebody had to do it. And it was okay. And I had to pay the price."

The next time a Native American makes a political Oscars speech it will likely be when they accept their own Academy award. The rules were changed after Littlefeather's speech and winners are now banned from sending someone else to collect, or reject, their statuette.

In a recent interview with Variety, Littlefeather recalled the moment she walked off the stage in 1973.

"I was met with the stereotypical tomahawk chop, individuals who called at me, and I ignored all of them," she recalled. "I continued to walk straight ahead with a couple of armed guards beside me, and I held my head high and was proud to be the first Indigenous woman in the history of the Academy Awards to make that political statement.

Marlon Brando won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of crime boss Vito Corleone
Brando won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of crime boss Vito Corleone

"At that time in 1973, there was a media blackout on Wounded Knee and against the American Indian Movement that was occupying it," she went on. "Marlon had called them in advance and asked them to watch the Academy Awards, which they did.

"As they saw me, up on stage, refusing that Academy Award for the stereotypes within the film industry, and mentioning Wounded Knee in South Dakota, it would break the media boycott."

In 2020, Littlefeather told the BBC that straight after the speech she had to leave the stage with two security guards. But, she added, it "was a very good thing" as actor John Wayne was backstage. She said he was "furious with Marlon and furious with me" and wanted to pull her off stage himself.

She held up a letter from Brando while explaining why he would not accept his award
She held up a letter from Brando while explaining why the Hollywood star would not accept his award

Littlefeather featured in films like The Trial of Billy Jack, Johnny Firecloud and Counselor at Crime, but said she returned to San Francisco after being blacklisted by the industry, to continue her activism and work in health care and the theatre.

Paying tribute online on Monday, Dakota/Lakota Sioux writer and biologist Ruth H. Robertson, aka Red Road Woman, pointed to Littlefeather's work with the American Indian Aids Institute of San Francisco.

Lakota Man on Twitter offered: "It's with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Sacheen Littlefeather. I wish her a blessed journey", later adding: "Honour her".

TV writer Joey Clift said: "When I talk about how our current Native storytelling movement in Hollywood is built on the shoulders of activists fighting tirelessly for decades for Native people to finally get our day in the sun, I'm talking about Sacheen Littlefeather. RIP."

In announcing her death online, the Academy quoted Littlefeather, the subject of the 2021 documentary, Sacheen: Breaking the Silence, saying: "When I am gone, always be reminded that whenever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive."

Latest Stories

  • Eddie Redmayne, Janelle Monae and Sadie Sink Among SCAD Savannah Film Festival Honorees

    Eddie Redmayne, Janelle Monáe, Jonathan Majors and Sadie Sink are among the stars being honored at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival later this month. The Savannah College of Art and Design celebrates 25 years with the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, taking place in person Oct. 22–29. Redmayne will receive the Virtuoso Award for […]

  • Family Law on The CW: Grade the Canadian Legal Drama

    Let’s be honest: If you tuned in to the premiere of Family Law on The CW on Sunday, it’s probably 99.9% because of TV fan faves Jewel Staite and Victor Garber. Staite is best known for Firefly, but her role/performance on the imported Canadian legal drama is more akin to her character on The L.A. […]

  • Chief Putin Critic Clinches Key Election Victory in Latvia

    (Bloomberg) -- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin, won a decisive victory in general elections as voters punished a party backed by ethnic Russians.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yie

  • Sacheen Littlefeather Dead at 75: Activist Famously Turned Down Oscar on Behalf of Marlon Brando

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology earlier this year for Littlefeather's mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars.

  • 5 easy DIY fixes anyone can do—with the right tools

    DIY doesn’t have to be intimidating. All it takes to become handier around the home are the right tools and the proper know-how.

  • Sacheen Littlefeather death: Actor who rejected Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf dies aged 75

    Native American actor was booed by notable Hollywood stars at 1973 ceremony

  • High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits. The court will hear the cases this term, which began Monday, with a decision expected before the court recesses for the summer, usually

  • Menopause Has 62 Different Symptoms. How Many Can You Name?

    It's more than hot flushes. Only 1% of women know some of these other key signs of menopause.

  • Dogs tie the knot at Philippines pet wedding ceremony

    STORY: Owners Ianne De Guia and Bryan Largo, who joined hundreds of other pet lovers for the animal blessing, said Michi and Mochi -- dressed in a gown and tuxedo for the occasion -- were able to cement their union after recently having puppies.The canine couples took the plunge at a park by a shopping mall where hundreds of animals, including cats, rabbits and guinea pigs, also received blessings in a drive-through and in-person ceremony from a priest who sprinkled them with holy water.It was the first in-person ceremony since the global health crisis to mark World Animal day, celebrated worldwide to recognise animal rights and welfare, which falls on October 4, also the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

  • Excavators begin new search for IRA victim last seen 47 years ago

    Excavators are returning to a site in Ireland to begin a fresh search for a teenager murdered and secretly buried by the IRA. Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, was last seen in November 1975. The search will take place at Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) said.

  • One candidate shows up for Otonabee-South Monaghan debate

    Ken Howie, the lone participant in a recent all-candidates’ debate for Otonabee-South Monaghan Township’s municipal election, told the virtual meeting he would like to develop and create a township that can thrive from its tourism, agriculture and business. The Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce hosted the debate, with Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones as moderator, ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election. Howie, the incumbent for South Monaghan Ward, is running again fo

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l