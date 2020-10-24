Sacha Baron Cohen was ‘quite concerned’ for Maria Bakalova during Rudy Giuliani’s 'Borat 2' scene

Watch: Demi Lovato attacks Rudy Giuliani for Borat 2 scene

Sacha Baron Cohen was ‘quite concerned’ for actress Maria Bakalova during her already infamous scene with Rudy Giuliani in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In the scene in question, Giuliani appears to put his hand down his trousers while lying on a hotel bed in front of Bakalova’s character, Tutar. In the comedy, Tutar is a 15-year-old Kazakh journalist and Borat’s daughter.

Read More: Sacha Baron Cohen had to stay in character for five whole days for 'Borat 2'

Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing, taking to Twitter to write, “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) More

The Trial Of The Chicago Seven actor has now responded to Giuliani’s comments, telling Good Morning America, “Well I would say that if the President’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behaviour, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”

Cohen then urged people to watch the film for themselves so that they can make up their own minds on the situation, before adding, “It was pretty clear to us.”

View photos NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a 9/11 memorial service at Zuccotti Park on September 11, 2020 in New York City. The remembrance ceremony marked the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) More

Cohen, who conducted the interview with Good Morning America as himself rather than in character as Borat, also admitted that he was “quite concerned” for Bakalova throughout the filming of the scene, saying that they built a “hideaway” for him to hide in, while he was also “monitoring her by text.”

Read More: Borat 2's biggest moments really did happen as you saw them

“It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to assure the lead actor is looked after,” he added. Bakalova says that she felt “safe” during the entire shoot.