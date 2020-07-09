Sacha Baron Cohen pranked Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani while wearing a pink bikini

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Sacha Baron Cohen has carried out one of his famous pranks on former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen reportedly staged an interview with Giuliani about the US government’s response to the coronavirus, only for the comedian to burst in wearing a pink bikini.

The 76-year-old lawyer told Page Six he called the police after the bizarre incident unfolded and only later realised it must have been Cohen carrying out a stunt.

This is the second sighting of Cohen in recent weeks, following video footage of the 48-year-old on stage while in disguise as a country singer at a far right rally.

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks to journalists outside the White House on July 01, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Giuliani said that Cohen looked “absurd” in the bikini, which he wore underneath a translucent mesh top.

He added: “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.

“I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

It is unclear whether the stunt was intended for another season of Cohen’s 2018 satirical show Who Is America? or an entirely new project for film or TV.

He previously suggested the show would not return as a result of the publicity surrounding the characters, making it more difficult to fool his subjects.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Israeli weapons expert Erran Morad in 'Who Is America?'. (Credit: Showtime/Channel 4)

During his other recent appearance, Cohen was reportedly seen at a far right event in Washington, attempting to dupe attendees into singing an offensive song that referenced Hilary Clinton, antifa and the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The lyrics also repeatedly referred to coronavirus as “the Wuhan flu”, in reference to Donald Trump’s description of the virus.

Cohen has become notorious for his prank-based comedy, carried out via characters including Ali G, Kazakh journalist Borat and fashion reporter Brüno Gehard.

All three of those characters were eventually brought to the big screen for their own movies.