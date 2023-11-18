Sacha Baron Cohen Slams TikTok Execs in Angry Meeting Over Antisemitism on Platform: ‘Shame on You’

In a heated video meeting on Friday, a group of prominent Jewish influencers and celebrities blasted TikTok executives over the proliferation of antisemitic content on the platform, and demanded they do more to combat it.

Among them was “Borat” creator Sacha Baron Cohen, who told the executives “Shame on you,” and described the situation on TikTok as ‘The biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis,” the New York Times reported Friday.

The meeting came after reports this week of widespread antisemitic content on TikTok, most notably the sharing of a 2002 open letter written by Osama Bin Laden.

More to come…

