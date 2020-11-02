Sacha Baron Cohen Recalls Feeling 'Terrified' While Going Undercover as Donald Trump for Borat 2

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sacha Baron Cohen's plan to impersonate President Trump for Borat 2 was almost ruined right before it got started.

The actor returned to his iconic Borat character for the sequel, now streaming on Amazon Prime, where he tackled the upcoming election. Borat this time comes to America with his 15-year-old daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, hoping to offer her to Vice President Mike Pence.

Borat encounters real-life unsuspecting people along the way, and even tries to pass off as Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Cohen explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he wore prosthetics and a fat suit to look like the president, but was almost found out while going through security. As he was being checked, the metal-detecting wand beeped when it got to his chest.

"I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touch my body — it's a fat suit," Cohen said. "So I wouldn't have been allowed in."

Cohen did some quick thinking and said it was a pacemaker. When it beeped again a little lower on his stomach, the security guard bailed him out.

"He said, 'Well, what's that?' And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in," Cohen said.

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Cohen said he spent five hours hiding in the bathroom and reattaching prosthetics to look like Trump again before he crashed the conference.

The original Borat, with the full title including Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, followed as the titular character, a reporter from Kazakhstan, went on a mission to meet Pamela Anderson. The movie produced several iconic lines, including Borat's memorable pronunciation of the phrase "my wife."

The comedy went on to gross over $265 million worldwide, giving Cohen the platform to create future characters and movies like Bruno, The Dictator and Grimsby. In 2007, Cohen said he'd be retiring the Borat character but then reprised the character briefly before the 2016 election to warn Americans about voting for Trump.