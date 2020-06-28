Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Conservative Rally Into Singing Racist Lyrics

Click here to read the full article.

Sacha Baron Cohen has pulled off his latest prank.

Variety can confirm the comedian and star of the political satire show “Who Is America?” infiltrated a conservative rally in Washington on Saturday, making his way on stage and getting some people in the crowd to sing racist lyrics about President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the “Wuhan flu.”

The rally, titled “March for Our Rights 3,” was organized by the Washington Three Percenters, a right-wing militia organization, on Saturday. According to social media posts from the event’s organizers, Baron Cohen disguised himself as the leader of a political action committee who wanted to sponsor the rally. He brought his own security team who prevented organizers from kicking him off stage once he began singing and turning off the power to his microphone.

Holy shit 😂 Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington 3% (local rightwing militia) event in Olympia a few minutes ago. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security… And then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mllLkKBcpZ — Spek (@spekulation) June 27, 2020





Once on stage and in disguise, Baron Cohen performed a song with a band and had members of the crowd repeat words back to him. The lyrics mentioned injecting Obama, Clinton and Fauci with the “Wuhan flu” and chopping up members of the World Health Organization “like the Saudis do.”

“Obama, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do. Fauci don’t know his head from his ass. He must be smoking grass. I ain’t lying, it ain’t no jokes. Corona is a liberal hoax. Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu. WHO, what we gonna do? Chop ’em up like the Saudis do,” Baron Cohen sang.

Sacha Baron Cohen infiltrated the Washington militia event in Olympia today. A last-minute big donor paid to sponsor the event, and hire security & then that security kept the organizers from getting on stage to stop Cohen "Whatcha gonna do? Chop em up like the Saudis do". 😂 pic.twitter.com/qnYMNYLv1l — Justice for Floyd ➡️ I Can't Breathe (@InsideASCIF) June 28, 2020





Baron Cohen has made a career out of pranking unwitting victims into doing and saying embarrassing things on camera. In the first season of “Who Is America?” he pranked Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Jill Stein, Roy Moore and O.J. Simpson.

Showtime has yet to formally renew or cancel the satirical show, leading many fans to wonder if this prank will be featured in a possible second season. Representatives for Showtime did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment by the time of publication.

