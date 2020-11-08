More Bad News For Trump: Sacha Baron Cohen Rescinds Job Offer

As if losing the presidential election wasn’t a big enough blow, Donald Trump was hit with more bad news Saturday: Actor Sacha Baron Cohen withdrew his spoof job offer.

Cohen — who thoroughly embarrassed Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in his latest film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — told the president in a tweet that his recent job offer was rescinded because of Trump’s “tragic and sad” job performance “this past week.”

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job.



But your performance this past week was tragic and sad.



Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

There was no immediate response from the president.

Cohen’s “Borat” recently exposed Giuliani in an apparently compromising position ― fumbling in his crotch in a hotel room. Giuliani later insisted he was tucking in his shirt after removing a microphone following a fake interview with Maria Bakalova, who portrays Borat’s daughter in the movie.

Here's the Rudy Giuliani Borat scene so everyone can make up their minds pic.twitter.com/PChEkSQ2Kw — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) October 23, 2020

Trump later called Cohen a “creep” in an interview with reporters on Air Force One.

That’s when Cohen offered him a job.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.



I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.