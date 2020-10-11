Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat joins Twitter to mock Trump’s coronavirus response

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character has made his Twitter debut – and his feed is dedicated to mocking Donald Trump.

Since joining the website on Friday (9 October), the account has mostly been criticising the president over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive!” tweeted the account.

Referencing the US death toll, Borat wrote: “Premiere Trump true leader - he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!”

Trump correct, there were many thousands of people cheering outside hospital when they knew he was dying inside — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump would have leave hospital sooner, but he nice and did not want to hurt covid’s feelings — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump delivered powerful message to 20,000 of his supporters then told them to go back to their communities and spread what they got from him — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Cohen also shared a short PSA video in which Borat talks about the “new plague” that originated in “Wuhan in Israel”.

Borat’s Twitter debut comes ahead of the Borat sequel, which premieres on Amazon Prime on 23 October.

The film, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, marks Borat’s return to the screen after almost 14 years.

In it, Cohen will reprise his role as the hapless Kazakh journalist, who inserts himself into wacky and dangerous situations in America.