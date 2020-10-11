Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat joins Twitter to mock Trump’s coronavirus response

Ellie Harrison
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat (Borat Twitter)

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat character has made his Twitter debut – and his feed is dedicated to mocking Donald Trump.

Since joining the website on Friday (9 October), the account has mostly been criticising the president over his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Trump so strong he did not even need to drink bleach to stay alive!” tweeted the account.

Referencing the US death toll, Borat wrote: “Premiere Trump true leader - he have prove himself stronger than more than 200,000 of his American subjects!”

Cohen also shared a short PSA video in which Borat talks about the “new plague” that originated in “Wuhan in Israel”.

Borat’s Twitter debut comes ahead of the Borat sequel, which premieres on Amazon Prime on 23 October.

The film, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, marks Borat’s return to the screen after almost 14 years.

In it, Cohen will reprise his role as the hapless Kazakh journalist, who inserts himself into wacky and dangerous situations in America.