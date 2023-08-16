SacAnime is returning to Sacramento soon. Here’s when, and how to get best-priced tickets

SacAnime is returning to Sacramento in September.

The three-day anime convention will come to town during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 through Sept. 3, and pre-registration tickets are already on sale.

The event will host a variety of exhibitors, with special guests including Steve Blum from “Star Wars Rebels” and “The Mandalorian,” and Irene Bedard of Disney’s “Pocahontas.” It will also feature fan panels, tabletop gaming and cosplay gatherings.

If you’re interested in attending, here’s what to know — and how to get tickets:

Where will SacAnime be hosted?

The convention will be held at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento.

The center is located at 1401 K Street.

How much do SacAnime tickets cost?

Pre-registration for SacAnime started Aug. 1 and will run through this coming Sunday.

During the pre-registration period, both full weekend tickets and single-day tickets will be available for purchase through the event website.

Below is a breakdown of the pre-registration ticket pricing, according to the SacAnime website:

▪ Full weekend tickets are $48.

▪ Sept. 1 and Sept. 3 single-day tickets are $25.

▪ Sept. 2 single-day tickets are $35.

Tickets will also be available during the day of the event at a higher price. Below are on site ticket prices, according to the event website:

▪ Full weekend tickets will be $55 each.

▪ Friday or Sunday tickets will be $30 each.

▪ Saturday tickets will be $40 each.

SacAnime hours

Hours for the convention vary depending on the day.

Here are the scheduled hours:

▪ Friday, Sept. 1: noon to 11 p.m. The exhibitor hall will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The exhibitor hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Sunday, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibitor hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

