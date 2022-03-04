Sacai x Nike's VaporWaffle "White/Sail" and "Black/Gum" Are Dropping Soon

Chitose Abe's latest collaboration with the Swoosh, featuring the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle in "White/Sail" and "Black/Gum," has finally received a release date. The announcement comes after multiple teasers that were first revealed over a year ago.

The latest additions to the co-branded lineup don a minimalistic look, contrasting the duo's previous launches that came in more diverse color palettes. Both pairs are constructed with nylon, suede and leather, maintaining a tonal look overall. The black and white kicks are contrasted with gum on the outsoles. Abe's signature double-stacked details appear on the tongues, as well as the heel.

Take a closer look at the sneakers via the gallery above. Priced at $180 USD each, the sacai x Nike VaporWaffle "White/Sail" and "Black/Gum" will drop on March 10 via Nike and select retailers worldwide.