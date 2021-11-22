Sac State provost named interim San Jose State president in wake of sex abuse scandal

A longtime Sacramento State provost has been named the interim president of San Jose State University, as the latter campus reels from a major sexual abuse scandal in its academic department.

Steve Perez, who joined Sacramento State in 2001 as an assistant economics professor and currently leads the university’s academic affairs division, will take over the interim leadership role at San Jose State in January, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said in a letter to campus Monday.

“It is with sadness for us, and immense pride in him, that I must announce that Provost Steve Perez has been appointed Interim President at San Jose State University,” Nelsen wrote.

A report from the U.S. Department of Justice tallied 23 victims of Scott Shaw, San Jose State’s former director of sports medicine who allegedly touched women inappropriately during “pressure point” massages, dating back to 2009 — but noted there may be many more victims, as Shaw treated more than 1,000 student-athletes during his tenure.

Shaw remains under investigation by the FBI. The Department of Justice investigation into San Jose State and Shaw has precipitated two settlement agreements with female former student-athletes totaling $3.3 million and $1.6 million. The larger settlement was announced last week, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Federal prosecutors alleged that San Jose State for more than a decade failed to respond appropriately to reports of sexual harassment, and that a probe launched by current university President Mary Papazian’s administration in 2019 was severely lacking, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Athletic Director Marie Tuite was demoted, then left the California State University campus in August, and Papazian in October announced her resignation, effective next month, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Papazian, who has served in the role since 2016, will step down Dec. 21, and Perez will become interim president Jan. 3. San Jose State provost Vincent J. Del Casino Jr. will serve as the executive in charge during a two-week transition period, Papazian wrote in a letter to campus.

“I have met Provost Perez previously and congratulate him on his appointment,” Papazian’s letter continues. “He has my full support, and together we will work toward a seamless transition that helps ensure that the mission of SJSU will continue to move forward.”

Perez has been provost and vice president for academic affairs at Sacramento State since September 2019. He was also Sac State’s NCAA faculty athletics representative from 2009 to 2018.

Nelsen on Monday announced Carlos Nevarez, acting chair of graduate and professional studies at Sacramento State since 2019, will fill Perez’s provost post, also on an interim basis.