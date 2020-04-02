Sabrina Ionescu adds second Wade Trophy to growing list of accolades

Sabrina Ionescu continues to add to her trophy collection ahead of the superstar’s presumed selection as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

Ionescu is likely headed to the New York Liberty this month after her collegiate career came to an abrupt close without a chance at a national title. She became the first NCAA Division I player in the 2K-1K-1K club with 2,562 points, 1,040 rebounds and 1,091 assists and is the NCAA record-holder for triple-doubles by a large margin with 26. She ranks fourth in career assists.

Ionescu is looking to repeat on some awards and seeks her first Naismith Trophy award on Friday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ionescu repeat winner of Wade Trophy

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu continues to rack up the game's most prestigious awards. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ionescu won her second consecutive Wade Trophy award, given by the Women’s Basketball Coaches of America. It’s the group’s top honor and was the nation’s first award for a player of the year in women’s basketball when it was first awarded in 1978.

“Sabrina had another historic season at Oregon and elevated her game and, in so doing, our sport as well,” WBCA executive director Danielle M. Donehew said in a statement. She is an incredibly talented student-athlete, leader and ambassador for women’s basketball. Her mastery of so many skills coupled with her tremendous determination to succeed has excited the national media and fans alike, and has inspired the next generation of student-athletes.”

She joins Nancy Lieberman, Seimone Augustus, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore as the only two-time winners. Moore is the only three-time award winner.

The three-time player of the year won the Wooden Award, Wade Trophy — the “Heisman of Women’s Basketball” — and Nancy Lieberman Award last season. The Naismith Trophy was awarded to Iowa’s Megan Gustafson.

Story continues

The WBCA All-Americans are Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Lauren Cox (Baylor), Kathleen Doyle (Iowa), Dana Evans (Louisville), Tyasha Harris (South Carolina), Ruthy Hebard (Oregon), Aari McDonald (Arizona), Satou Sabally (Oregon), Megan Walker (UConn) and Ionescu.

Ionescu finalist for list of awards

Ionescu is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy award, to be announced Friday. The other three finalists are seniors Lauren Cox (Baylor) and Tyasha Harris (South Carolina) and sophomore Rhyne Howard (Kentucky). Ionescu would become the first Naismith winner from Oregon.

She’s on the list for the Wooden Award and Nancy Lieberman Award, both of which will be announced April 10. And she’s one of 10 finalists for the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan award for the title of top amateur athlete. It will be awarded April 21.

Ionescu 2nd unanimous AP POY

In March, Ionescu was named the Associated Press player of the year, becoming only the second player to win it unanimously. The first was four-time NCAA champion Breanna Stewart in 2016, her senior year at Connecticut before heading off the to Seattle Storm. Stewart was named league and Finals MVP in 2018 amid one of the most decorated 12-month stretches in basketball history.

Ionescu was also named the Senior CLASS Award as the most “complete student-athlete.” Finalists show achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition. The award is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

More from Yahoo Sports: