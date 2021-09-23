Sabrina Ionescu, Sue Bird top WNBA's highest-selling jersey list for 25th anniversary season

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird has the second highest-selling jersey in the WNBA. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Ahead of Thursday night's first single elimination round of the 2021 WNBA playoffs, the league announced its highest jersey and merchandise sellers. Topping the list for the monumental 25th anniversary season is New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, followed by Seattle Storm guard and Tokyo Games champion Sue Bird. Coming in third is fellow gold medalist Diana Taurasi, while A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Bird's Storm teammate Breanna Stewart are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

On the merchandise side, the Storm landed atop the team gear list for the second consecutive season, followed by the Liberty at No. 2, the Aces at No. 3, the Mercury at No. 4 and the Chicago Sky at No. 5.

Below you'll find jerseys for all top 10 players, save for Candace Parker (6) and Maya Moore (9) because they were out of stock. In their place, linked are Parker's first signature sneaker with Adidas and a Moore t-shirt jersey.

The No. 7 Dallas Wings take on the No. 6 Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and following that, tune in for a showdown between the No. 8 New York Liberty and No. 5 Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

1. Sabrina Ionescu

Credit: Nike

$100 at Nike

2. Sue Bird

Credit: Nike

$100 at Nike

3. Diana Taurasi

Credit: Nike

$100 at Nike

4. A'ja Wilson

Credit: Nike

$72 $100 at Nike

5. Breanna Stewart

Credit: Nike

$100 at Nike

6. Candace Parker Exhibit A(ce) Shoes

Credit: Adidas

$110 at Adidas

7. Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith

$100 at WNBA Store

8. Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne

$100 at Nike

9. Maya Moore

Credit: WNBA Store

$32 at WNBA Store

10. Liz Cambage

Liz Cambage