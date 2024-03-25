Sabrina Carpenter Posted a BTS Picture of Her Zoo Trip With Taylor Swift

Want proof that manifesting is fully real? Look no further than Sabrina Carpenter, who went from covering Taylor Swift songs as a kid on YouTube, to tweeting about how much she wanted to meet her, to literally opening for the Eras Tour. *laugh-cries in jealousy*

Taylor and Sabrina's friendship is honestly more of a long-lost sisters vibe (just ask Sabrina), and we're breaking it down in a timeline—which is honestly kinda unexpectedly emotional so get ready.

~2008

9-year-old Sabrina sings Tay's song "White Horse," and it's honestly the cutest thing ever:

have you seen 9-year old and 24-year old sabrina sing white horse together? if not here u go and cry with me:') pic.twitter.com/GQdpOTeAPA — kryssy 💌 (@reinhartbrina) February 27, 2024

August 3, 2009

Sabrina drops her very first YouTube video: a cover of "Picture to Burn," what else?!

August 10, 2009

Bb Sabrina tweets that she attempted to enter a contest to meet Tay but was told she was too little. Once again: TRY TO TELL ME MANIFESTING DOESN'T WORK!

Sabrina Carpenter really went from not being able to enter a karaoke contest to meet Taylor Swift in 2009 to performing with her live 15 years later 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/LDyFkJ2UHH — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

March 20, 2010

Sabrina tweets about going to Taylor's concert (and later re-tweets herself when she's announced as an opening act for the Eras Tour, which we'll get to in a moment):

trying to process this but alas i shant

CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA

thank u @taylorswift13 u the 1:’)

this is the dreamiest dream come true pic.twitter.com/Bx55HL0ROt — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 2, 2023

~2017

Sabrina meets Taylor backstage at a concert, telling Who What Wear she had her cats with her. (Iconic.) “I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship,” she says of their meeting.

November 13, 2021

Taylor sends Sabrina a Red care package. We all live vicariously through her, etc.

Sabrina Carpenter reveals Taylor Swift sent her a #RedTaylorsVersion package with a ring and a scarf.



“thank you blondie:') being 22 is hitting very different right now” pic.twitter.com/207KvtfdHM — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2021

February 25, 2022

Sabrina tells GQ "I love Taylor Swift."

Short and sweet.

August 28, 2022

Taylor and Sabrina are photographed at the 2022 VMAs after-party.

Slaven Vlasic - Getty Images

November 20, 2022

And a couple months later, they take a photo together at the 2022 American Music Awards:

ABC - Getty Images

February 7, 2023

These two are obvi getting close based on vibes at the 2023 Grammys after-party:

Sabrina Carpenter shares photo with Taylor Swift at #GRAMMYs after-party. pic.twitter.com/OOuL8Cl3Yu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2023

May 12, 2023

Sabrina is spotted in the VIP tent at Taylor's show:

June 2, 2023

Taylor reveals that—as a ton of fans predicted—Sabrina is officially joining her on tour!

Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows! Visit https://t.co/sWLDCJoj1P for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and… pic.twitter.com/yraYdo1Q26 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 2, 2023

August 4, 2023

Sabrina drops her fave Taylor Swift albums of all time:

September 8, 2023

Sabrina is spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios after a mysterious celeb-packed Tay event:

JosiahW / BACKGRID

September 12, 2023

These two show up to the 2023 VMAs together.

John Shearer - Getty Images

October 1, 2023

Sabrina joins Taylor at a Kansas City Chiefs game (along with literally every other celebrity ever):

Elsa - Getty Images

October 19, 2023

Sabrina drops a version of "I Knew You Were Trouble" and officially gets Tay's stamp of approval:

Instagram

Meanwhile, fans are obsessed:

December 13, 2023

Sabrina is spotted leaving Taylor's birthday party!

JosiahW / BACKGRID

January 8, 2024

Sabrina tells Who What Wear about Taylor asking her to join the Eras Tour, saying, “I’m not gonna say I peed my pants because that sounds really graphic and maybe not sanitary, but I think it really just caught me off guard.”

She adds, “It was very much a childhood dream come true. I still probably have not processed it if I’m being completely honest with you.”

February 20, 2024

Sabrina and Taylor are spotted grabbing dinner in Sydney:

February 22, 2024

And then Sabrina spends the day at the Sydney Zoo with Tay and Travis Kelce!

February 23, 2024

Taylor and Sabrina perform together at the Eras Tour in Sydney and it. is. everything.

As a reminder, SABRINA PERFORMED THIS SONG AS AS A KID! *runs away sobbing*

February 25, 2024

Sabrina talks about how special it was performing with Taylor, saying, "I told her this, that was the first song I ever learned on guitar. But also, she knows that my first ever cover on YouTube was her song. I was super little. That was a very full circle moment."

sabrina talking today about her and taylor’s duet of white horse in sydney:,) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Pja6je1j5d — ❥ (@dailytaybrina) February 25, 2024

March 25, 2024

Sabrina wraps up her time opening for the Eras Tour and writes a sweet post to Taylor, saying "and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time 💞💞💞"

That's it for now, but we'll keep you updated on this sweet friendship.

