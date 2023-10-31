Sabrina Carpenter Kills Boys in the Horror-Inspired Music Video for 'Feather' — Watch!

The pop star shared the visual for her 'Emails I Can't Send Fwd:' track on Tuesday

Sabrina Carpenter slayed this Halloween.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 24, released a horror-inspired music video for her song “Feather,” just before spooky season came to an end.

In the video for the track off the deluxe edition of her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send, the singer is on a (somewhat accidental) killing spree, offing boys who’ve wronged her.

youtube Sabrina Carpenter in the "Feather" music video

Directed by Mia Barnes, the visual feels resonant of movies like Jennifer’s Body and Promising Young Woman with its bubblegum aesthetic and femme fatale lead. After several catcallers, a group of toxic mansplainers and a man who took a photo up her skirt meet their violent demise, Carpenter remains rather unbothered. Instead of mourning the loss of the men whose tombstones read, “He was just okay,” she dances in a black tulle dress around their funeral altar and drives off gleefully in a pink hearse — perfect for a pop star.

“I feel so much lighter like a feather with you off my mind / Floatin' through the memories like whatever / You're a waste of time,” the hitmaker sings on the cheeky post-break-up anthem.

The “Nonsense” artist teased the video a day before the release with a nod to its horror references. “no trick just treat happy halloweeeeeeen💖,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a clip of the video on Monday.

After announcing the release of “Feather” on Instagram and sharing another Halloween message with the note, “feather video out now💅🪶💗happy halloweeeeen,” the singer shared a handful of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the video. In a carousel, she posted fun photos from the set, including shots of her posing with her cast mates and showing off her playful wardrobe, including a crop top that features the lyric, “You act like a bitch.”

"i’m soooo sorry for your loss😊,” Carpenter wrote in the caption as a reference to a line in the song. “thank u to this outstanding crew for executing the camp of my dreams.”

“so much love to you all,” she continued, tagging the team she worked with.

Carpenter dropped “Feather” and several other bonus tracks on Emails I Can't Send Fwd: in March 2023, several months after she released her fifth studio album to acclaim in July 2022.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The former Disney Channel star recently released a special Spotify Singles EP for the streaming platform, which included an acoustic version of the song, as well as a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Upon its release, the pop superstar shouted out Carpenter and her rendition of the Red track by sharing the song and writing, “Well she nailed it," on her Instagram Story.

The pop singer also performed the song, as well as her hit “Nonsense,” during the official pre-show for the 2023 VMAs.

In August, the “Read your Mind” singer began her run opening for Swift’s Eras Tour, performing at several shows in Mexico. She’ll continue supporting the Grammy winner on her remaining international dates in Latin America, Australia and Singapore — with dates in Latin America kicking off on Nov. 9.

