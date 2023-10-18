Sabrina Carpenter Covers Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Before Resuming Eras Tour Together

Carpenter released a stripped-down rendition of the 2012 hit for Spotify Singles before getting back on the road with Swift next month

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is reimagining one of her superstar touring mate's biggest hits.

The "Nonsense" singer-songwriter, 24, released her own stripped-down cover of Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble" as part of the Spotify Singles series on the streaming service — ahead of returning to the Eras Tour as its opening act next year.

Carpenter's rendition of the hit Red album cut features simple acoustic instrumentation and her warm vocals — a far cry from Swift's EDM-influenced original version.

Also included in the former Girl Meets World star's Spotify Singles package is a new version of her recent single "Feather," which is elevated with live production but remains relatively faithful to the original, released earlier this year on the deluxe edition of her album Emails I Can't Send.

Spotify Sabrina Carpenter 'Spotify Singles' Artwork

Carpenter performed as the opening act for Swift's Eras Tour shows in Mexico over the summer. She'll continue supporting the "All Too Well" musician, 33, at her concerts in Argentina and Brazil next month, as well as next year in Asia and Australia.

The Work It actress has been a longtime fan of Swift's and covered her 2008 song "Picture to Burn" in the very first YouTube video ever uploaded to her account the following year.

In 2010, Carpenter wrote about attending one of the Grammy winner's shows on X (formerly Twitter). “The Taylor Swift concert was amazing, had so much fun I can’t wait to have a world tour someday like hers!” she wrote at the time, later resharing the post in June 2023 when she was announced as the opener for the Eras Tour, calling the opportunity a “dream come true.”

Ahead of their first shows together, Carpenter spoke with Rolling Stone at Lollapalooza and revealed her three favorite Swift albums. "1989 was a very special one for me, I would say Midnights and probably Folklore,” she told the publication.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter also discussed how excited she was to go on tour with Swift and learn from her as an artist. “Watching her is a masterclass in itself,” she said about the “Cardigan” singer. “Obviously, she’s very good with words. So I feel a lot more comfortable that I’m going into a situation with someone that I admire so much and I’m just gonna, like, study.”

Earlier this month, as Swift cheered on Travis Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 1, she had a handful of celebrity friends by her side, including Carpenter. The singers were seen sharing a hug as they made their way inside MetLife Stadium.



