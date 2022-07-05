Sabrina Caluori Promoted to EVP and Head of Marketing at Nickelodeon, Jenny Wall to Exit

Sabrina Caluori has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Nickelodeon following the departure of Chief Marketing Officer Jenny Wall this week.

The new post will see Caluori — who joined the channel in August 2021 as SVP of brand and content strategy — lead on- and off-air consumer marketing and global brand and content launches across liner, digital and social platforms. In the expanded role, she will continue developing consumer-based campaigns that aim to connect Nickelodeon franchises with families and children, as well as support content developed for linear and Paramount+.

“Sabrina’s vast experience in brand building and marketing global franchises for linear and streaming will help move Nickelodeon forward as its audiences and platforms continue to grow,” Brian Robbins —president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer of Kids & Family for Paramount+, and to whom Caluori will report — said in a statement. “Her generous spirit and empathetic leadership is also key to guiding our stellar Marketing team during this time of continued industry transformation.”

Also Read:

Blumhouse Promotes Lisa Niedenthal, Jon Romano as Heads of Merged Physical Production Department

Robbins continued, “Jenny played an important role during these last three years of Nick’s creative renaissance, and we are grateful to her for all the strategy and creative vision she brought to our organization.”

Additionally, Caluori will add Vincent Arrico, SVP and Executive Creative Director at Nickelodeon and Sara Francis, VP of Marketing Operations, to her existing direct reports.

In her previous role, Caluori oversaw global brand strategy, original programming launches, media planning, digital and social media and marketing analytics. Prior to Nickelodeon, she spent 12 years at HBO, where she led marketing for such series as “Game of Thrones,” “Insecure,” “Euphoria” and “Big Little Lies.” Before joining HBO, Caluori led the account team at the interactive agency Deep Focus, where she spearheaded digital media, creative and publicity for clients like HBO, Miramax, Google, Court TV and Comedy Central.

Deadline first reported the news.

Also Read:

Andrew Schulz to Self-Release Comedy Special After Refusing Streamer’s Demand to Edit Out ‘Wild’ Abortion Jokes