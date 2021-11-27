Sabres visit the Red Wings after Thompson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-9-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -180, Sabres +150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Detroit Red Wings after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-1 win against the Canadiens.

The Red Wings are 2-4-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond averaging 0.6.

The Sabres are 3-3-1 against the rest of their division. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Thompson with 10.

Detroit defeated Buffalo 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 18 points. Raymond has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Thompson has 15 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling five assists for the Sabres. Jeff Skinner has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Joe Veleno: day to day (upper body), Danny DeKeyser: day to day (covid-19 protocol).

Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press