Sabres visit the Kraken after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-6-1, seventh in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -178, Sabres +148; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Seattle Kraken after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Seattle takes the ice for the 11th game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 33-25 through the first 10 games of NHL play.

Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-18-3 on the road. The Sabres averaged 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (health protocols), Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).

Sabres: Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press