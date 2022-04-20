Sabres visit the Devils after Thompson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-42-7, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-3 win against the Flyers.

The Devils are 15-25-4 in conference play. New Jersey is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo has converted on 22% of power-play opportunities, recording 46 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, New Jersey won 4-3. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-seven in 67 games this season. Nico Hischier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Thompson has 63 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

