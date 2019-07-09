Sabres trade Alexander Nylander to Chicago for Henri Jokiharju

Alexander Nylander is headed to Chicago. (Getty)

A Nylander on the move.

The Buffalo Sabres have traded former eighth overall draft selection Alexander Nylander to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Henri Jokiharju, NHL.com has confirmed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Acquiring Nylander continues a trend of buying up once touted prospects that have struggled to make the transition to the NHL. The 21-year-old Nylander has appeared in 19 games in limited action across three seasons with Buffalo, scoring three goals and six points.

Dylan Strome, a former third overall pick, had similarly flat production in limited duty with the Arizona Coyotes before being acquired by the Blackhawks. Brought aboard early last year, Strome broke out with 17 goals and 51 points in 58 games on a line with junior teammate Alex DeBrincat.

Jokiharju is a reasonably hyped prospect as well, and made a smoother transition to the next level with 29 points in 68 games split between the Blackhawks and their minor-league affiliate in his first professional season. Drafted 29th overall in 2017, the expectation is that Jokiharju could soon round into a power play specialist at the NHL level.

Buffalo adds Jokiharju to a defensive corps that has already added Colin Miller this offseason after Rasmus Dahlin and Brandon Montour were brought into the fold over the last 12 months.

The Blackhawks struggled considerably on the defensive end last season, and might have rushed Jokiharju to some extent. But after adding to the unit with the acquisitions of Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta, Chicago has dealt from a surplus to acquire a raw talent in Nylander.

Strome, DeBrincat and Nylander could each play a significant role in the top nine for the Blackhawks next season, and each earn under $1 million apiece.

PuckPedia has a full breakdown of the trade.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports