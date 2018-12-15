Sabres suspend forward Patrik Berglund for failing to report to the team

The Sabres suspended forward Patrik Berglund indefinitely because of failure to report to the team, Buffalo announced Saturday.

Berglund missed the past two games because of an illness, the Buffalo News reported, and he was not expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Capitals.

The Buffalo Sabres today announced that forward Patrik Berglund has been suspended indefinitely by the organization due to failure to report to the team. There will be no further information or comment at this time. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) December 15, 2018

Berglund, in his first season with the Sabres, has two goals and two assists and is minus-5 in 23 games. He was acquired in July in a blockbuster trade that sent center Ryan O'Reilly to the Blues. Along with Berglund, the Sabres received forwards Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson and two high draft picks from St. Louis.

Berglund, 30, a three-time 20-goal scorer with the Blues, was expected to provide offensive punch but has contributed little to the Sabres' revitalization this season. Buffalo enters Saturday's game with a 19-9-4 record and 42 points, third best in the Eastern Conference. Last season the Sabres didn't win their 19th game until February 25 and finished with 62 points, the worst in the NHL.

Berglund's playing time has been limited of late, the News reported, missing five games because of injury and two as a healthy scratch.

Berglund is in the second season of a five-year contract with a $3.85 million AAV.