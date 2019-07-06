Sabres sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year deal worth $4.5M AAV

Marcus Johansson is reportedly joining the Buffalo Sabres on a two-year deal. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The Buffalo Sabres are signing forward Marcus Johansson to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $4.5 million, the team confirmed Saturday.

Johansson posted 30 points in 50 games split between the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins in 2018-19.

The 28-year-old was acquired by the Bruins at the trade deadline and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues. Johansson notched four goals and 11 points in 22 games during Boston’s playoff run.

Capable of playing either wing or center, Johansson should bolster a Sabres offensive corps that sorely lacked depth last year, and is a strong penalty killer as well.

