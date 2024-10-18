Sabres take road losing streak into game against the Blackhawks

Buffalo Sabres (1-4-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres hit the road against the Chicago Blackhawks looking to break a three-game road slide.

Chicago has a 1-0-0 record in home games and a 2-2-1 record overall. The Blackhawks have given up 14 goals while scoring 13 for a -1 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 1-4-1 record overall and a 0-2-1 record on the road. The Sabres have gone 0-3-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has one goal and four assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has over the past 10 games.

John-Jason Peterka has three goals and one assist for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-2-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.3 assists, 1.4 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

Sabres: 1-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press