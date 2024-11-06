Sabres take on the Rangers after Peterka's 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (5-7-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the New York Rangers after John-Jason Peterka scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

New York has an 8-2-1 record overall and a 4-1-1 record on its home ice. The Rangers are 6-1-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Buffalo has a 5-7-1 record overall and a 1-3-1 record on the road. The Sabres serve 11.4 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in the league.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press