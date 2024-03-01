Sabres host the Golden Knights after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (33-20-7, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-28-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo has gone 13-16-1 in home games and 28-28-4 overall. The Sabres have a 26-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 33-20-7 record overall and a 14-11-5 record on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 29-6-5 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Sabres won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 15 goals and 31 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored three goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 32 goals with 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (illness), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel: out (lower-body), Mark Stone: out (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev: out (upper body), William Carrier: out (upper body), Brett Howden: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press