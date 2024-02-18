Sabres host the Ducks after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (19-33-2, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-26-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Anaheim Ducks after the Sabres took down the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in overtime.

Buffalo has a 12-15-1 record at home and a 24-26-4 record overall. The Sabres have gone 24-5-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Anaheim is 19-33-2 overall and 11-15-1 in road games. The Ducks have a 13-20-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has 19 goals and 16 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Adam Henrique has 15 goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Strome has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Owen Power: out (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Ducks: Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press