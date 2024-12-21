Sabres head into matchup with the Bruins on losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (11-18-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (17-13-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -181, Sabres +150; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres are looking to break their 12-game losing streak with a victory against the Boston Bruins.

Boston is 17-13-4 overall and 5-3-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins rank first in the league with 149 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Buffalo is 3-6-1 against the Atlantic Division and 11-18-4 overall. The Sabres have gone 3-5-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has five goals and 12 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Power has five goals and 17 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 0-8-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press