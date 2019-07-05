Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen earned himself a ridiculous speeding ticket in Finland

The wallet of Buffalo blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen - seen here in a file photo from 2018 - is significantly lighter after driving double the speed limit in his hometown of Turku back in May. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

We’ve all been there.

While in a bit of a rush from one place to another, your foot becomes a little heavy on the gas pedal and you get caught. There’s no doubt about it: Receiving a speeding ticket sucks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, picking one up while in Finland — if you’re wealthy — is astronomically worse.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, a Finnish news outlet, Sabres defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen was recently fined just north of 120,000 euros for going twice the speed limit in his hometown of Turku, Finland, in early May.

Based on the current exchange rate, that’s equivalent to about $176,700 CAD or $135,440 USD.

Woof.

In Finland, speeding tickets are based on how much money you make. According to John McKenna, a senior writer for the World Economic Forum, the country operates using a “day fine” system that is “calculated on the basis of an offender’s daily disposable income.” That value is generally half of their daily salary.

The number of day fines an individual is punished with is based on exactly how much they were travelling over the speed limit.

Ristolainen was reportedly driving his Mercedes-Benz G 500 SUV 81 km/h in a 40 km/h zone, according to Ilta-Sanomat. For his actions, he was sentenced to 40 day fines. With the 24-year-old coming off the third year of a six-year, $32.4 million contract, his ticket came to a whopping six-figure total.

It’s believed to be the most expensive speeding ticket ever handed out in Finland, according to Buffalo News. He isn’t the only professional Finnish hockey player that’s been caught for letting a few too many of the ponies under the hood gallop while back in the home country, though.

Story continues

Rasmus Ristolainen takes the lead in Finnish NHL players speeding ticket standings.



1. Ristolainen 120 000 euros

2. Barkov 46 000 euros

3. Selänne 40 000 euros

4. Komarov 35 000 euros https://t.co/sg4MR3F0Jz — Sami Hoffrén (@shoffren) July 4, 2019

Ristolainen could still chose to appeal.

Due to the speed that he was travelling and the fact there was a lot of traffic in the area at the time, he may also have his license suspended for three months. A decision on that, however, has yet to be made, according to Ilta-Sanomat.

The man that scored the gold medal-clinching goal for Finland in overtime at the 2014 World Juniors is coming off his fourth-straight campaign of at least 73 regular season games played and 41 points. His minus-41 rating was the worst in the NHL last season, though.

To put his ticket into perspective, Ristolainen could have easily bought the fully-loaded 2019 version of the vehicle he was driving with the money he’s been fined.

That must be a tough pill to swallow, but it certainly was an avoidable one.

Do you know the best way to ensure you don’t get caught for speeding in Finland early in the month of May? Go on a deep playoff run.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports