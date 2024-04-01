Sabres and Capitals square off in Eastern Conference action

Washington Capitals (36-27-10, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (35-35-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals hit the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Buffalo is 18-19-1 in home games and 35-35-5 overall. The Sabres have conceded 226 goals while scoring 221 for a -5 scoring differential.

Washington has gone 16-16-4 on the road and 36-27-10 overall. The Capitals have conceded 227 goals while scoring 197 for a -30 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 17 goals and 36 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has scored 17 goals with 15 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Lukas Rousek: day to day (face).

Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (lower body), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press