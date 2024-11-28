Sabres and Canucks hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Vancouver Canucks (11-7-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-10-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -118, Sabres -102; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres face the Vancouver Canucks in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo is 11-10-1 overall and 6-6-0 at home. The Sabres are sixth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Vancouver has an 11-7-3 record overall and an 8-2-0 record on the road. The Canucks have a 10-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Jason Peterka has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has five goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has scored five goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press