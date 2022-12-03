Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday.

Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds.

Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings, who won their second straight.

The Clippers were again without Paul George (right hamstring tendon strain) and Kawhi Leonard (right ankle sprain), as well as Luke Kennard and Norman Powell. George and Leonard are expected to join the team on their upcoming road trip.

Brandon Boston Jr. scored 18 points off the bench for the Clippers, mostly playing in the fourth. Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 15 rebounds for this 10th double-double of the season and third in four games. Terance Mann added 13 points.

MAVERICKS 121, KNICKS 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team to lead Dallas over New York.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games.

Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time since he signed with the Knicks on July 12.

Dallas outscored New York 41-15 in the third quarter, turning a tight game into a rout. Hardaway had 17 points in the third quarter, including five 3-pointers, and Doncic scored 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the third.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

