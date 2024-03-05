Sabonis and the Kings visit conference foe Los Angeles

Sacramento Kings (34-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (34-29, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces Los Angeles in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Lakers are 7-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA with 28.6 assists per game. LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.9.

The Kings are 7-6 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 3.5.

The Lakers average 117.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 117.8 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 48.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 47.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Lakers 125-110 in their last matchup on Nov. 16. Sabonis led the Kings with 29 points, and D'Angelo Russell led the Lakers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 21.4 points and 7.7 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Malik Monk is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 122.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Kings: Sasha Vezenkov: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press