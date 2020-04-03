Sable Resources Ltd. Announces Change in Director and Grant of Options

VANCOUVER , April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (SAE.V) announces the resignation of Don Njegovan as a Director of Company. The Company thanks Don for his service as a Director over the past three years and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Ruben Padilla has joined the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Sable Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,100,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 for a period of five years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The grant of options is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru .

We seek safe harbor

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/03/c3037.html