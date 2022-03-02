Sable Initiates Drilling of the Pyros Porphyry Target within the El Fierro Project

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Pyros porphyry target, part of the Company's flagship El Fierro Project. Sable's exploration work has identified the footprint of a large Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system interpreted to be the centre of the polymetallic veins that the Company has explored at El Fierro during the last two seasons. The Pyros porphyry target displays numerous critical characteristics that the Company believes could indicate the presence of a significant mineralized porphyry complex.

Pyros is a new, unknown system identified by Sable's exploration team at El Fierro and it has never been sampled or drilled previously by any company. Pyros is now the nearest porphyry prospect south of the Filo del Sol – Jose Maria cluster.

Key Characteristics of Pyros

  • Significant Size: Pyros is an outcropping 4 x 2 km porphyry system, characterized by a large zone of quartz-sericite alteration overprinting early porphyry-style quartz veinlets.

  • Age: Sable's geochronological data confirms that the Pyros porphyry system is Miocene (20Ma), which corresponds with the mineralization age of the prolific Maricunga Cu-Au mineral belt (≈14 to 24 Ma), host of multi-million tonnes Au-Cu deposits including Cerro Casale, Filo del Sol, Jose Maria, Marte-Lobo, and Caspiche.

  • Right Erosion Level: The observed alteration at surface is characteristic of upper levels of porphyry centers, indicating that the potential ore zone associated with potassic alteration is not eroded away but still close to surface. The system outcrops mostly on sericitic alteration with a small erosional window of potassic altered diorite intrusions.

  • Fertility: The porphyry center at Pyros is interpreted to be the source of the magmatic-hydrothermal fluids of the polymetallic veins of El Fierro. the ability to produce more than 14km of Ag-Au-Cu-Pb-Zn high-grade veins can indicate a fertile and metal rich system.

  • Leached Cap: A leached cap forms above a mineralized porphyry deposit when all the sulfides contained above the water table are oxidized. Within the leached cap copper is completely leached, vertically transported, and redeposited at depth a the bottom of the oxidized zone forming a supergene enrichment copper blanket. Some of the important pophryry systems of the world, like Escondida in Chile, contain large - high grade copper zones formed below leached caps.

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented, "The identification of the Pyros porphyry at the El Fierro Project is an important finding that now defines the El Fierro Project as a preserved large porphyry-epithermal mineral district of at least 8 x 8 km. Pyros shows all the characteristics of the known large porphyry deposits in the region."

Figure 1. Outline of the quartz sericite alteration zone of the Pyros porphyry target showing the position of the most important polymetallic veins at El Fierro. The background is showing the regional RTP Mag (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)
Figure 1. Outline of the quartz sericite alteration zone of the Pyros porphyry target showing the position of the most important polymetallic veins at El Fierro. The background is showing the regional RTP Mag (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

Sable has planned two drilling fences comprising a total of 3,900m to intercept the entire width of the system with the goal of defining the number of porphyry phases and their respective Cu-Au-Mo grades, as well as test the supergene enrichment target.

Figure 2. Schematic section across the Pyros porphyry system showing the alteration zones and lithologies. Size of the potassic altered diorite stock and supergene mineralization are interpreted. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)
Figure 2. Schematic section across the Pyros porphyry system showing the alteration zones and lithologies. Size of the potassic altered diorite stock and supergene mineralization are interpreted. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)
Figure 3. Surface expression of Cu and Mo over the phyllic zone of the Pyros porphyry. Molybdenum is extensively anomalous with multiple values &gt;50 ppm Mo and some &gt;100ppm Mo. Copper has been leached from the phyllic zone but it shows values up to 0.2% Cu in a small erosional window of the Miocene diorite porphyry (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)
Figure 3. Surface expression of Cu and Mo over the phyllic zone of the Pyros porphyry. Molybdenum is extensively anomalous with multiple values >50 ppm Mo and some >100ppm Mo. Copper has been leached from the phyllic zone but it shows values up to 0.2% Cu in a small erosional window of the Miocene diorite porphyry (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO of Sable Resources will be participating in a webinar hosted by Adelaide Capital on March 3rd at 2pm ET. If you would like to attend the event you can register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZccenpPYQcKkUcT-D44JJQ. Please feel free to send questions in advance to deborah@adcap.ca or you can ask them during the live event. A replay will be made immediately afterwards on the Adelaide Capital YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw.

In other news, effective March 1st, the Company has engaged Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (" Adelaide "), an Ontario-based corporation, to provide digital marketing services to the Company. The term of this agreement shall be for one year. The Company has agreed to pay Adelaide a total of $48,000 for the term of the agreement and has also granted 75,000 stock options (with an exercise price of $0.165 and expiry date one year from date of grant, with 25% vesting each quarter, commencing June 1, 2022.

Adelaide was founded by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length company based in Toronto, Ontario. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm. As of the date hereof, Adelaide does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT EL FIERRO PROJECT

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of four main known mineralized areas - Fierro Alto, Fierro Bajo, La Verde and Lagunitas over an area of 8.6 km x 6.2 km. Three of the four areas host a number of old artisanal mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s. Prior to Sable's 2021 drill program, the Property had never been drilled. Sable currently controls 58,510 hectares covering all the historically mineralized areas and additional highly prospective ground over a large magnetic anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Sable Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)
Sable Resources Ltd. (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c0647.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • 'Please, no more war:' Capitals star Ovechkin addresses Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin asked for "no more war" Friday in his first media availability since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Moscow native said he has "lots of friends in Russia and Ukraine" and hopes the attack will end soon. “Please, no more war," Ovechkin said. "It doesn’t matter who is in the war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries … We have to live in peace and a great world.” Asked if he supported the invasion, Ovechkin replied: "I'm Russian, right? … It’s not in my h

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role