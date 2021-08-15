Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas: PM Modi on 'Development for All' in I-Day Speech

"A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end, when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas is very important for the achievement of all our goals", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day.

The prime minister stressed that "development for all" was one of the foundational principles of the Indian nation.

"It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st Century. For this, we have to hold hands of the sections that are lagging behind, the areas that are lagging behind. Benefits of many schemes that started in the last seven years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows their strength. Today, government schemes have picked up pace, and are reaching their goals", said the PM.

He went on to say that hand-holding of deprived communities is necessary, apart from providing basic facilities, because of which the country is also working on reservation for Dalits, backward castes, tribals, and economically weak sections of the general category.

"Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists", he said.

He further added that the year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' should infuse new energy in the country.

""75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a Rs 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy."" - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Story continues

The prime minister also emphasised the need for "inclusive development".

"The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future", he said.

"On one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand Indus Central University will make Ladakh a centre of higher education", he added.

During the speech, he also delineated how Indian villages are "changing rapidly", but said that the gap between cities and villages needs to be narrowed.

"In the past few years, facilities like road and electricity have reached villages. Today, optical fibre network is providing the power of data to villages and internet is reaching there. Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too", said the PM.

He also said that India must reach the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence.

PM Modi was addressing the nation after unfurling the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas: PM Modi on 'Development for All' in I-Day SpeechAfghanistan: Taliban Takes Over Jalalabad; Controls All Major Cities But Kabul . Read more on India by The Quint.