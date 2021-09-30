Sabina Nessa murder: Man in court over 'premeditated and predatory' attack on primary school teacher

A man accused of the "premeditated and predatory" murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has appeared in court.

Koci Selamaj, a garage worker, appeared via video link at the Old Bailey from Wormwood Scrubs prison, after being arrested and charged over her death.

The 36-year-old, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, has already indicated he will deny murder.

Selamaj allegedly attacked Ms Nessa, 28, as she walked through Cator Park, Kidbrooke, southeast London, on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

It is claimed he used a 2ft long weapon to strike Ms Nessa repeatedly before carrying her away unconscious.

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm the exact cause of her death but the attack was said to have involved "extreme violence".

Selamaj, originally from Albania, was arrested in the seaside town Eastbourne in the early hours of Sunday and charged with her murder on Monday.

A light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street about half-a-mile away.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the Old Bailey today that Ms Nessa was killed in a "premeditated and predatory" attack by a stranger. She added there was no suggestion the defendant knew Ms Nessa.

During the hearing, the defendant spoke to confirm his name and date of birth before a timetable for the case was set.

Dressed in a prison-issue green and yellow top, he appeared in court by video link from Wormwood Scrubs assisted by an Albanian interpreter in court.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for 16 December and remanded the defendant into custody.