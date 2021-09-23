Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of teacher's murder

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, police have said.

It is the second arrest that has been made in relation to Ms Nessa's murder. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation, police said previously.

The 38-year-old man was arrested at an address in Lewisham and taken into custody, where he remains.

Separately, the Metropolitan Police has also released an image of a man it wishes to speak to in relation to the murder.

Images, taken from CCTV, show him walking in Pegler Square, SE3, on the evening Ms Nessa was attacked.

The force has also released an image of a silver vehicle they believe the man had access to, which was also seen in the area.

Police have urged anyone who recognises the man and vehicle to contact them immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "Our team has been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina's murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

"We would ask anyone - especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich - to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

"Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it."

Ms Nessa, who taught at Rushey Green Primary School, was walking to meet a friend in a pub when she was attacked in Cator Park in southeast London at around 8.30pm last Friday.

The 28-year-old's body was found "off the track" by someone walking their dog on Saturday morning close to the OneSpace community cafe, inside the park.

A post-mortem examination, carried out on Monday, was inconclusive.

Reclaim These Streets, set up in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard, said it will hold a vigil in Peglar Square at 7pm on Friday.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.