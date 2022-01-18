Sabina Gold & Silver Reports Fatal Accident Near Back River Port Facility

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) or (the “Company”) (SBB – TSX/ SGSVF - OTCQX) regrets to report a fatal accident involving an employee of a contractor employed at the Back River Gold District, Nunavut, Canada.

The accident was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time on January 17, 2022. The individual’s family has been notified.

While clearing snow, a D6 dozer and its operator were lost through the ice approximately 6km from the Port Facility at Bathurst inlet.

The RCMP in Cambridge Bay, Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission and the Mines Inspector have been notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

"On behalf of Sabina, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues," said Bruce McLeod, Sabina’s President & CEO.

Operations at the Back River Project have been temporarily suspended. Sabina will work with the contractor to ensure all the necessary support and assistance will be provided to the individual’s family during this difficult time. The Company will also provide support and counselling to assist our employees and contractors at the camp.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218

nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com


