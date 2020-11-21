Sabarimala opens for annual 'Mandala' pooja in Kerala

A visual of Sannidhanam

Sabarimala (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): Devotees reach Sannidhanam to offer prayers to Lord Ayappa for Mandala pooja on Friday morning while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

Mandala pooja is known to be a ritual of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

All the COVID-19 related norms are mandatory inside the premises. Social distancing is being maintained by the volunteers and wearing masks is compulsory.

The temple premises look deserted compared to other years, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Around seven months after it was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the doors of Sabarimala temple were thrown open for devotees from October 16, albeit with certain restrictions.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had made it mandatory to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate while visiting the temple, while only 250 people are being allowed for darshan (visit) per day.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,419 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state reaches 69,394, the state government said.

A total of 4,68,460 recoveries have been reported so far, Kerala Government informed. (ANI)