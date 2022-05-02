Sabal Capital Partners Welcomes 11 New Hires to Support Loan Pipeline Growth

Ann Atkinson named small balance loan and market real estate production manager, Ed Hussey moving into the role of head of conventional agency lending

IRVINE, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regions Bank and a nationwide commercial real estate lender, today announced it has added 11 new hires to support the next phase of the company’s strategic growth following its acquisition by Regions Bank. Notable new hire Ann Atkinson joins Sabal Capital Partners as small balance loan and market real estate production manager. The additional new hires will support origination, underwriting and servicing for Sabal’s agency and non-agency programs, which include Freddie Mac Optigo® Small Balance, Freddie Mac Optigo® Conventional, Fannie Mae Small Loans, and Sabal’s CMBS conduit loan program. Ed Hussey, formerly head of agency lending at Sabal, is moving into the role of head of conventional agency lending.

“Through an experienced team, a passion for a superior client experience, and the union of Sabal’s and Regions’ finance capabilities, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth while connecting more clients with high-value services,” said Troy Marek, head of Real Estate Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “These new additions reflect continued momentum as Sabal Capital Partners and Regions Bank offer a distinctive blend of customized insights and leading-edge technology to meet the specialized needs of clients.”

In her new role, Atkinson is responsible for managing small balance and market real estate production. Atkinson comes to Sabal after two decades with Fannie Mae, where she most recently led a team responsible for production strategy and loan deliveries from the nationwide network of Fannie Mae DUS Lenders. She also managed Fannie Mae’s Small Loan Program, implementing and overseeing multifamily small loan production strategy nationally. Prior to Fannie Mae, Atkinson was a multifamily credit underwriter with Berkshire Mortgage Finance. She earned her Bachelor of Science in finance from Northern Illinois University and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

“Ann Atkinson’s experience is invaluable to the Sabal lending platform, which traditionally specializes in multifamily small balance loans,” adds Marek. “We are extremely pleased to add her, as well as all of these incredibly skilled individuals, to our rapidly expanding team.”

The additional new hires at Sabal include:

  • Daniel Conn, underwriter (Charlotte, North Carolina)

  • Colin Daruns, transaction analyst (Dallas, Texas)

  • Eric Amend, portfolio analyst (Pasadena, California)

  • Kate Mann, underwriting manager (Great Neck, New York)

  • Austin Barrett, production associate (Phoenix, Arizona)

  • Tony Le, portfolio analyst (Pasadena, California)

  • Grant deWilde, director CMBS trading, (New York, New York)

  • Timothy Kraics, transaction analyst (Setauket, New York)

  • Brian Walior, transaction manager (Dallas, Texas)

  • Cynthia Zelaya, servicing associate (Pasadena, California)

In addition to its new hires, Sabal has named Ed Hussey, formerly the head of agency lending, as head of conventional agency lending. In this new role, Hussey will focus on expanding the production of the conventional loan business, which now includes the full spectrum of agency conventional loan products for multifamily lending that, combined with an active balance sheet, position Regions and Sabal uniquely to service customers. As part of this expansion, the team will be adding new origination and origination support positions to support superior levels of service across the client base.

For eligibility and details on Sabal’s robust multifamily and commercial real estate loan programs, visit www.sabal.com.

About Sabal Capital Partners, LLC

Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regions Bank, is a national commercial real estate lender that has originated nearly $6 billion in financing and maintains a $5 billion servicing portfolio. Sabal Capital Partners keeps brokers and borrowers ahead of the curve with comprehensive debt solutions encompassing both agency and non-agency options. The lender is recognized for advancing the industry with SNAP™, an innovative proprietary technology platform that optimizes origination and servicing and enhances the customer experience. Sabal Capital Partners is a nationally rated Commercial Primary Servicer and Commercial Special Servicer by Morningstar with a CS2 ranking, an S&P Global rated Commercial Mortgage Loan Special Servicer with an average ranking, as well as a Fitch rated CMBS Primary Servicer with a CPS2- ranking and CMBS Special Servicer with a CSS3+ ranking. For more details, visit www.sabal.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Julie Fornaro IDEA HALL 562-587-3957 juliemfornaro@me.com


