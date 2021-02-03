SABA unveils their January fundraiser with MySouthAlgonquin.ca zine

In their January newsletter, the South Algonquin Business Association let readers know about their January fundraising project; the MySouthAlgonquin.ca zine, a self-published limited-edition magazine filled with photos and written content produced and submitted by members of the South Algonquin community about their area. It will be available for residents and tourists alike, and it will be available in time for the summer season. This is their first time doing a fundraising project of this scope and they hope to raise between $2,000 and $4,000. Submissions to the zine are due by Feb. 28.

Angela Pollak of SABA says that SABA board member Loretta Neil is spearheading the fundraising efforts this year, and came up with the idea for a community-based book about the township.

“My background is in libraries, and it seemed to me that the zine format would be ideal for what she was describing so we compromised. Creating a zine is a community effort, and the only skill required to create the content is enthusiasm, which we have in spades. It’s also ideal because the project can target a large number of different areas SABA is wrestling with, including fundraising, community building and connecting tourists with information about our community such as maps and fun things to do while visiting. If it turns out to be popular, we may do this again in the fall,” she says.

The SouthAlgonquin.ca zine is expected to be 128 pages, and 10 of those pages will be for advertising content for local businesses, eight pages will be devoted to maps, editorial and table of contents, while the other 110 pages will be filled with South Algonquin residents’ content. It will be sold to residents and tourists alike and they intend to have it distributed by April, just in time for the summer season. SABA is asking for a $10 donation from contributors per page, while advertising pages will be available for $100 for a full page and $50 for a half page. The following sub-headings will divide up the zine; Your community, Places I love, The people in your community and The great outdoors. They ask that the pages be family-friendly but the content is wide open for whatever contributors want to submit.

Depending on the size of the zine, which depends on the response from the community, Pollak says they’ll get the zine printed through a firm out of Kitchener with experience printing perfect-bound magazines. However, if the zine turns out to be 64 pages or less, they’ll go with a Toronto firm that prints smaller publications at a better rate. She says they’ll make that decision by the end of February or early March.

Instructions on how to submit content are already available on the South Algonquin Politics Facebook page. Submissions can be dropped off at the East Gate Motel in Whitney, by snail mail to SA Zine Project, P.O. Box 420, Whitney, K0J 2M0, or by email (in pdf, gif, png or jpg format) to info@mysouthalgonquin.ca. Pollak says they have already started to receive orders for pages and page contributions.

“The first contribution is titled ‘The Spirit of the South Algonquin Woman.’ It consists of some photos and a reflection of some of the strong, determined women who shaped our community. It’s beautiful!” she says.

In addition to the zine, SABA is also running their $21 supportive membership rate until at least the end of February and they’ll have MySouthAlgonquin.ca T-shirt sales in March.

“There will be prize giveaways on the Politics page on the 21st of the month to generate interest and give back to the people who are helping us raise the funds. We’re also going to give away a free supportive SABA membership for every $21 donation. We have two fun ideas for February that I’d just like to run by the board for approval before we start advertising. One relates to Valentine’s Day, while the other relates to the theme of snow,” she says.

Pollak was excited to reveal that in the first week of this fundraising campaign they’ve raised about 10 per cent of their goal.

“It’s going to be an exciting year for sure!” she says. “If anyone wants to connect with us, for more information about participating in the zine project, SABA’s work or to be added to our free email list, they can send us a note at info@mysouthalgonquin.ca.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times