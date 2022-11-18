SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

It's shaping up to be a tough period for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It was not a great result overall, as revenues of US$3.6m fell 48% short of analyst expectations. Unsurprisingly, statutory losses ended up being12% larger than the analysts expected, at US$0.16 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on SAB Biotherapeutics after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for SAB Biotherapeutics

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from SAB Biotherapeutics' two analysts is for revenues of US$40.2m in 2023, which would reflect a huge 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.64 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$21.8m and US$0.67 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target fell 21%, to US$5.08, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of SAB Biotherapeutics'historical trends, as the 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 is roughly in line with the 16% annual revenue growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 13% annually. So although SAB Biotherapeutics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of SAB Biotherapeutics' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics going out as far as 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for SAB Biotherapeutics (2 are a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here