Saad's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Preds 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) -- This time, the Chicago Blackhawks made a big play at a key moment against the Nashville Predators.

Brandon Saad scored his sixth goal 3:05 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat the Predators 2-1 on Saturday night in their first meeting since last year's playoffs.

Saad beat Pekka Rinne with a one-timed deflection as he cut across the crease from the left side, making the most of a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

''It always feels nice to contribute to wins,'' Saad said. ''It was just a great pass. I hopped on the ice, and Kaner makes a great tic-tac-toe play.''

Corey Crawford had 37 saves for Chicago, which wasted six power-play chances. The Blackhawks were swept by the Predators in the first round of the postseason last April.

''It's a big win against them,'' Crawford said. ''It's kind of nice to beat them from last year, but it's a new season.

''They're a tough team to play against.''

Patrick Sharp scored with 5:36 left in the third period, spoiling Rinne's shutout bid and sending the game to overtime.

''I think it was just tough sledding out there,'' Sharp said. ''That's a well-coached team, pretty disciplined through the neutral zone.

''We had to kind of grind it out a little bit.''

After Cody Franson held in a Nashville clearing attempt on the right boards, the puck bounded to rookie John Hayden. He fed Sharp to the right off the crease and the veteran forward beat Rinne with a backhander on Chicago's 26th shot.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal late in the second period for Nashville. It was his fifth goal in five games.

The Predators picked up right where they left in the playoffs last year, shutting down Chicago's high-scoring attack. The Predators outscored the Blackhawks 13-3 in their playoff sweep in their first step on the way to the Stanley Cup Final.