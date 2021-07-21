SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi encounters racist slurs on social media, gives befitting reply

South Africa cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi is having the best of his forms in international cricket. Earlier, the spinner had impressed on the West Indies tour, and he has continued his momentum in matches against Ireland as well. Shamsi first picked five wickets, when South Africa locked horns with Ireland in 3-match ODI series. This was followed by a match-winning four-fer in the first and opening T20I against the home team.

For his spectacular performance with the ball in the first T20, he won the Man of the Match award. Shamsi was elated over his performance and the praises which poured in from the South African cricket fans. Sharing an image of himself, which was taken after he picked a wicket and was looking up in the sky, on Twitter, he dedicated his bowling figures of 4/27 to his son. The South African bowler expressed that as a father he always wants to make his son proud. Shamsi wrote in the tweet, “This one was for you my son. Daddy just wants to make you proud,”

This one was for you my son… Daddy just wants to make you proud ❤ pic.twitter.com/cN9xKYdP2J — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 20, 2021

His fans showered love on the post and heaped praises for his current form in international cricket. However, there was one fan who trolled the cricketer and alleged him for getting selected in the South African squad on basis of his ethnicity and not talent. The fan was angered at his selection over Simon Harmer. In the tweet, the fan wrote, “One day tell your son the story that I got selected in OfficialCSA ahead of Simon Harmer owing to my skin colour. He will feel doubly proud.”

One Day Tell Ur Son The Story That I Got Selected In @OfficialCSA ahead of @Simon_Harmer_ owing to my skin colour. He will feel doubly proud — Muzzafar (@d_muzzafar) July 20, 2021

For the unknown, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had set a rule that as many as 6 players in the team’s playing XI should be non-white, and two of those being of African ethnicity.

Sportsmen encounter racist slurs on social media every now and then. Instead of getting angry at the fan, the spinner gave a befitting reply. Shamsi wrote that there is no need to worry as his son will know that his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country.

Dont you worry…my son will know his dad played for South Africa because he was good enough to play for his country! Through his hard work n his dedication to do his job honestly & as best as he could do it every single day (Simon is an exceptional bowler btw)#SayNoToRacism https://t.co/DfmkNYZf54 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) July 20, 2021

He further added that his son will know that his dad worked with hard work and dedication to do his job honestly and as best as he could do it every single day. In the end, complimenting Simon’s bowling skills, Shamsi said that he is an exceptional bowler.

