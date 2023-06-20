S4C apologises for mixing up rappers Sage Todz and Mace the Great

Sage Todz tweeted to say he did not look like Mace the Great

Welsh-language channel S4C has apologised for a "serious mistake" after an afternoon programme confused one rapper with another.

Prynhawn Da showed a photo of Cardiff rapper Mace the Great, but presenters said the photo was of another rapper, Sage Todz, from Penygroes, Gwynedd.

Sage Todz tweeted the programme, saying: "We gotta do better than this."

S4C said it was "extremely disappointed" with the error and said it had "apologised profusely" to Todz.

It added it had spoken to the production company to ensure the mistake does not happen again.

In a Twitter thread, it added: "S4C has huge respect for Sage as one of the most exciting talents in Wales and we are currently collaborating on a number of projects with him.

"This isn't good enough and we must do better."

Another rap artist in south Wales, SWZÉ tweeted to say it was the "bare minimum to get this right. It's infuriating and genuinely angers me every time".